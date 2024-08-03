Euro to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Ghanaian cedis is currently 16.311 today, reflecting a 1.385% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 1.452% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 16.329 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 16.019 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.