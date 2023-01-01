1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Japanese yen

Convert GHS to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
13,285 jpy

1.00000 GHS = 13.28500 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:8 UTC
GHS to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Japanese Yen
1 GHS13.28500 JPY
5 GHS66.42500 JPY
10 GHS132.85000 JPY
20 GHS265.70000 JPY
50 GHS664.25000 JPY
100 GHS1328.50000 JPY
250 GHS3321.25000 JPY
500 GHS6642.50000 JPY
1000 GHS13285.00000 JPY
2000 GHS26570.00000 JPY
5000 GHS66425.00000 JPY
10000 GHS132850.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ghanaian Cedi
100 JPY7.52728 GHS
1000 JPY75.27280 GHS
1500 JPY112.90920 GHS
2000 JPY150.54560 GHS
3000 JPY225.81840 GHS
5000 JPY376.36400 GHS
5400 JPY406.47312 GHS
10000 JPY752.72800 GHS
15000 JPY1129.09200 GHS
20000 JPY1505.45600 GHS
25000 JPY1881.82000 GHS
30000 JPY2258.18400 GHS