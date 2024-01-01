Japanese yen to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert JPY to GIP at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
53.30 gip

¥1.000 JPY = £0.005330 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JPY to GIP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00530.0053
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00500.0050
Change9.81%3.25%
1 JPY to GIP stats

The performance of JPY to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for JPY to GIP was 9.81.

The performance of JPY to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0053 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0050. The change for JPY to GIP was 3.25.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

How to convert Japanese yen to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Gibraltar Pound
100 JPY0.53296 GIP
1000 JPY5.32959 GIP
1500 JPY7.99439 GIP
2000 JPY10.65918 GIP
3000 JPY15.98877 GIP
5000 JPY26.64795 GIP
5400 JPY28.77979 GIP
10000 JPY53.29590 GIP
15000 JPY79.94385 GIP
20000 JPY106.59180 GIP
25000 JPY133.23975 GIP
30000 JPY159.88770 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Japanese Yen
1 GIP187.63200 JPY
5 GIP938.16000 JPY
10 GIP1,876.32000 JPY
20 GIP3,752.64000 JPY
50 GIP9,381.60000 JPY
100 GIP18,763.20000 JPY
250 GIP46,908.00000 JPY
500 GIP93,816.00000 JPY
1000 GIP187,632.00000 JPY
2000 GIP375,264.00000 JPY
5000 GIP938,160.00000 JPY
10000 GIP1,876,320.00000 JPY