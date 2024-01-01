Hong Kong dollars to Gibraltar pounds today
Convert HKD to GIP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HKD to GIP conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.10118 GIP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HKD to GIP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1018
|0.1018
|Low
|0.0987
|0.0957
|Average
|0.0999
|0.0983
|Change
|2.12%
|3.32%
|View full history
1 HKD to GIP stats
The performance of HKD to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to GIP was 2.12.
The performance of HKD to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to GIP was 3.32.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Gibraltar pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
|100 HKD
|10.11840 GIP
|200 HKD
|20.23680 GIP
|300 HKD
|30.35520 GIP
|500 HKD
|50.59200 GIP
|1000 HKD
|101.18400 GIP
|2000 HKD
|202.36800 GIP
|2500 HKD
|252.96000 GIP
|3000 HKD
|303.55200 GIP
|4000 HKD
|404.73600 GIP
|5000 HKD
|505.92000 GIP
|10000 HKD
|1,011.84000 GIP
|20000 HKD
|2,023.68000 GIP
|Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 GIP
|9.88294 HKD
|5 GIP
|49.41470 HKD
|10 GIP
|98.82940 HKD
|20 GIP
|197.65880 HKD
|50 GIP
|494.14700 HKD
|100 GIP
|988.29400 HKD
|250 GIP
|2,470.73500 HKD
|500 GIP
|4,941.47000 HKD
|1000 GIP
|9,882.94000 HKD
|2000 GIP
|19,765.88000 HKD
|5000 GIP
|49,414.70000 HKD
|10000 GIP
|98,829.40000 HKD