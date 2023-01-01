100 Gibraltar pounds to Hong Kong dollars

Convert GIP to HKD at the real exchange rate

100 gip
956.49 hkd

1.00000 GIP = 9.56489 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GIP to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867351.0464587.07511.435261.657350.9621518.5516
1GBP1.1529411.20645100.3891.654711.910751.109321.3881
1USD0.95560.828878183.211.371551.583780.919417.7281
1INR0.01148430.009961280.012017810.0164830.01903360.01104920.213053

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GIP9.56489 HKD
5 GIP47.82445 HKD
10 GIP95.64890 HKD
20 GIP191.29780 HKD
50 GIP478.24450 HKD
100 GIP956.48900 HKD
250 GIP2391.22250 HKD
500 GIP4782.44500 HKD
1000 GIP9564.89000 HKD
2000 GIP19129.78000 HKD
5000 GIP47824.45000 HKD
10000 GIP95648.90000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
100 HKD10.45490 GIP
200 HKD20.90980 GIP
300 HKD31.36470 GIP
500 HKD52.27450 GIP
1000 HKD104.54900 GIP
2000 HKD209.09800 GIP
2500 HKD261.37250 GIP
3000 HKD313.64700 GIP
4000 HKD418.19600 GIP
5000 HKD522.74500 GIP
10000 HKD1045.49000 GIP
20000 HKD2090.98000 GIP