Chinese yuan rmb to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert CNY to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
108.93 gip

¥1.000 CNY = £0.1089 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to GIP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10890.1108
Low0.10580.1058
Average0.10700.1082
Change0.99%-1.10%
View full history

1 CNY to GIP stats

The performance of CNY to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1089 and a 30 day low of 0.1058. This means the 30 day average was 0.1070. The change for CNY to GIP was 0.99.

The performance of CNY to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1108 and a 90 day low of 0.1058. This means the 90 day average was 0.1082. The change for CNY to GIP was -1.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Gibraltar Pound
1 CNY0.10893 GIP
5 CNY0.54464 GIP
10 CNY1.08927 GIP
20 CNY2.17854 GIP
50 CNY5.44635 GIP
100 CNY10.89270 GIP
250 CNY27.23175 GIP
500 CNY54.46350 GIP
1000 CNY108.92700 GIP
2000 CNY217.85400 GIP
5000 CNY544.63500 GIP
10000 CNY1,089.27000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GIP9.18048 CNY
5 GIP45.90240 CNY
10 GIP91.80480 CNY
20 GIP183.60960 CNY
50 GIP459.02400 CNY
100 GIP918.04800 CNY
250 GIP2,295.12000 CNY
500 GIP4,590.24000 CNY
1000 GIP9,180.48000 CNY
2000 GIP18,360.96000 CNY
5000 GIP45,902.40000 CNY
10000 GIP91,804.80000 CNY