1 thousand Gibraltar pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GIP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
8,918.78 cny

1.00000 GIP = 8.91878 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GIP to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.046587.07091.434961.656770.962118.5508
1GBP1.1530711.2067100.41.654631.910391.1093721.3906
1USD0.95560.828706183.2021.37121.583160.9193517.7265
1INR0.01148490.009960170.012018910.01648040.01902790.01104960.213054

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GIP8.91878 CNY
5 GIP44.59390 CNY
10 GIP89.18780 CNY
20 GIP178.37560 CNY
50 GIP445.93900 CNY
100 GIP891.87800 CNY
250 GIP2229.69500 CNY
500 GIP4459.39000 CNY
1000 GIP8918.78000 CNY
2000 GIP17837.56000 CNY
5000 GIP44593.90000 CNY
10000 GIP89187.80000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Gibraltar Pound
1 CNY0.11212 GIP
5 CNY0.56061 GIP
10 CNY1.12123 GIP
20 CNY2.24246 GIP
50 CNY5.60615 GIP
100 CNY11.21230 GIP
250 CNY28.03075 GIP
500 CNY56.06150 GIP
1000 CNY112.12300 GIP
2000 CNY224.24600 GIP
5000 CNY560.61500 GIP
10000 CNY1121.23000 GIP