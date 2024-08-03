British pound sterling to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Swedish kronor is currently 13.550 today, reflecting a -0.851% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -2.671% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 13.961 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 13.524 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.