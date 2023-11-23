1 Australian dollar to Swedish kronor

Convert AUD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 aud
6.85 sek

1.00000 AUD = 6.85096 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80019283.31450.917851.65508149.1551.368651.3415
1 GBP1.24971104.1181.147052.06835186.3991.71041.67647
1 INR0.01200270.0096044810.01101620.01986551.790260.01642750.0161016
1 EUR1.089550.871890.775311.80329162.511.491211.46163

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 AUD6.85096 SEK
5 AUD34.25480 SEK
10 AUD68.50960 SEK
20 AUD137.01920 SEK
50 AUD342.54800 SEK
100 AUD685.09600 SEK
250 AUD1712.74000 SEK
500 AUD3425.48000 SEK
1000 AUD6850.96000 SEK
2000 AUD13701.92000 SEK
5000 AUD34254.80000 SEK
10000 AUD68509.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Australian Dollar
1 SEK0.14597 AUD
5 SEK0.72983 AUD
10 SEK1.45965 AUD
20 SEK2.91930 AUD
50 SEK7.29825 AUD
100 SEK14.59650 AUD
250 SEK36.49125 AUD
500 SEK72.98250 AUD
1000 SEK145.96500 AUD
2000 SEK291.93000 AUD
5000 SEK729.82500 AUD
10000 SEK1459.65000 AUD