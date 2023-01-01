1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swedish kronor

Convert AED to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
2,860.24 sek

1.00000 AED = 2.86024 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 AED2.86024 SEK
5 AED14.30120 SEK
10 AED28.60240 SEK
20 AED57.20480 SEK
50 AED143.01200 SEK
100 AED286.02400 SEK
250 AED715.06000 SEK
500 AED1430.12000 SEK
1000 AED2860.24000 SEK
2000 AED5720.48000 SEK
5000 AED14301.20000 SEK
10000 AED28602.40000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SEK0.34962 AED
5 SEK1.74811 AED
10 SEK3.49621 AED
20 SEK6.99242 AED
50 SEK17.48105 AED
100 SEK34.96210 AED
250 SEK87.40525 AED
500 SEK174.81050 AED
1000 SEK349.62100 AED
2000 SEK699.24200 AED
5000 SEK1748.10500 AED
10000 SEK3496.21000 AED