10 Indonesian rupiahs to Singapore dollars

Convert IDR to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 idr
0.00 sgd

Rp1.000 IDR = S$0.00008433 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
IDR to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SGD
1 IDR to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change3.05%1.89%
1 IDR to SGD stats

The performance of IDR to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to SGD was 3.05.

The performance of IDR to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to SGD was 1.89.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Singapore Dollar
1 IDR0.00008 SGD
5 IDR0.00042 SGD
10 IDR0.00084 SGD
20 IDR0.00169 SGD
50 IDR0.00422 SGD
100 IDR0.00843 SGD
250 IDR0.02108 SGD
500 IDR0.04216 SGD
1000 IDR0.08433 SGD
2000 IDR0.16866 SGD
5000 IDR0.42164 SGD
10000 IDR0.84329 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SGD11,858.40000 IDR
5 SGD59,292.00000 IDR
10 SGD118,584.00000 IDR
20 SGD237,168.00000 IDR
50 SGD592,920.00000 IDR
100 SGD1,185,840.00000 IDR
250 SGD2,964,600.00000 IDR
500 SGD5,929,200.00000 IDR
1000 SGD11,858,400.00000 IDR
2000 SGD23,716,800.00000 IDR
5000 SGD59,292,000.00000 IDR
10000 SGD118,584,000.00000 IDR