5 Indonesian rupiahs to Indian rupees

Convert IDR to INR at the real exchange rate

5 idr
0.03 inr

Rp1.000 IDR = ₹0.005408 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:55
IDR to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

INR
1 IDR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0054
Low0.00520.0051
Average0.00530.0052
Change4.64%5.64%
1 IDR to INR stats

The performance of IDR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for IDR to INR was 4.64.

The performance of IDR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0054 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0052. The change for IDR to INR was 5.64.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9620.9061.3091.4891.3550.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.68111.4451.6431.4960.8438.609
1 SGD0.76464.1590.69211.1381.0350.5835.959

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Indian rupees

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Indian Rupee
1 IDR0.00541 INR
5 IDR0.02704 INR
10 IDR0.05408 INR
20 IDR0.10816 INR
50 IDR0.27041 INR
100 IDR0.54082 INR
250 IDR1.35204 INR
500 IDR2.70409 INR
1000 IDR5.40817 INR
2000 IDR10.81634 INR
5000 IDR27.04085 INR
10000 IDR54.08170 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 INR184.90500 IDR
5 INR924.52500 IDR
10 INR1,849.05000 IDR
20 INR3,698.10000 IDR
50 INR9,245.25000 IDR
100 INR18,490.50000 IDR
250 INR46,226.25000 IDR
300 INR55,471.50000 IDR
500 INR92,452.50000 IDR
600 INR110,943.00000 IDR
1000 INR184,905.00000 IDR
2000 INR369,810.00000 IDR
5000 INR924,525.00000 IDR
10000 INR1,849,050.00000 IDR
25000 INR4,622,625.00000 IDR
50000 INR9,245,250.00000 IDR
100000 INR18,490,500.00000 IDR
1000000 INR184,905,000.00000 IDR
1000000000 INR184,905,000,000.00000 IDR