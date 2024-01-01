5,000 Brazilian reais to Pakistani rupees

Convert BRL to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
253,145 pkr

R$1.000 BRL = ₨50.63 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.393654.6114
Low48.486648.4866
Average49.840751.4927
Change-1.29%-6.26%
1 BRL to PKR stats

The performance of BRL to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.3936 and a 30 day low of 48.4866. This means the 30 day average was 49.8407. The change for BRL to PKR was -1.29.

The performance of BRL to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.6114 and a 90 day low of 48.4866. This means the 90 day average was 51.4927. The change for BRL to PKR was -6.26.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Pakistani Rupee
1 BRL50.62900 PKR
5 BRL253.14500 PKR
10 BRL506.29000 PKR
20 BRL1,012.58000 PKR
50 BRL2,531.45000 PKR
100 BRL5,062.90000 PKR
250 BRL12,657.25000 PKR
500 BRL25,314.50000 PKR
1000 BRL50,629.00000 PKR
2000 BRL101,258.00000 PKR
5000 BRL253,145.00000 PKR
10000 BRL506,290.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 PKR0.01975 BRL
5 PKR0.09876 BRL
10 PKR0.19752 BRL
20 PKR0.39503 BRL
50 PKR0.98758 BRL
100 PKR1.97515 BRL
250 PKR4.93788 BRL
500 PKR9.87575 BRL
1000 PKR19.75150 BRL
2000 PKR39.50300 BRL
5000 PKR98.75750 BRL
10000 PKR197.51500 BRL