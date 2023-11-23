100 Danish kroner to Norwegian kroner

Convert DKK to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 dkk
157.27 nok

1.00000 DKK = 1.57272 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.092311.45050.8698310.9781.6643311.726191.0337
1 USD0.9155110.48290.796242284.71.5236910.735283.3413
1 SEK0.08733240.095393210.075961727.15850.145351.024077.95021
1 GBP1.149691.255913.16451357.5551.9136113.4814104.668

How to convert Danish kroner to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Norwegian Krone
1 DKK1.57272 NOK
5 DKK7.86360 NOK
10 DKK15.72720 NOK
20 DKK31.45440 NOK
50 DKK78.63600 NOK
100 DKK157.27200 NOK
250 DKK393.18000 NOK
500 DKK786.36000 NOK
1000 DKK1572.72000 NOK
2000 DKK3145.44000 NOK
5000 DKK7863.60000 NOK
10000 DKK15727.20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Danish Krone
1 NOK0.63584 DKK
5 NOK3.17921 DKK
10 NOK6.35842 DKK
20 NOK12.71684 DKK
50 NOK31.79210 DKK
100 NOK63.58420 DKK
250 NOK158.96050 DKK
500 NOK317.92100 DKK
1000 NOK635.84200 DKK
2000 NOK1271.68400 DKK
5000 NOK3179.21000 DKK
10000 NOK6358.42000 DKK