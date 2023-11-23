1 thousand Danish kroner to US dollars

Convert DKK to USD at the real exchange rate

1000 dkk
146.47 usd

1.00000 DKK = 0.14647 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
How to convert Danish kroner to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / US Dollar
1 DKK0.14647 USD
5 DKK0.73233 USD
10 DKK1.46465 USD
20 DKK2.92930 USD
50 DKK7.32325 USD
100 DKK14.64650 USD
250 DKK36.61625 USD
500 DKK73.23250 USD
1000 DKK146.46500 USD
2000 DKK292.93000 USD
5000 DKK732.32500 USD
10000 DKK1464.65000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Danish Krone
1 USD6.82756 DKK
5 USD34.13780 DKK
10 USD68.27560 DKK
20 USD136.55120 DKK
50 USD341.37800 DKK
100 USD682.75600 DKK
250 USD1706.89000 DKK
500 USD3413.78000 DKK
1000 USD6827.56000 DKK
2000 USD13655.12000 DKK
5000 USD34137.80000 DKK
10000 USD68275.60000 DKK