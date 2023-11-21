5 US dollars to Danish kroner

Convert USD to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 usd
34.25 dkk

1.00000 USD = 6.85082 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0640030.1146440.001055230.0007058520.0006149790.005496850.0132066
1 INR15.624311.791230.01648710.01102840.009608590.08588430.206344
1 JPY8.722660.55827610.009204380.006157070.005364250.04794710.115197
1 CAD947.66360.6533108.64410.668910.5827935.2091612.5154

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Danish Krone
1 USD6.85082 DKK
5 USD34.25410 DKK
10 USD68.50820 DKK
20 USD137.01640 DKK
50 USD342.54100 DKK
100 USD685.08200 DKK
250 USD1712.70500 DKK
500 USD3425.41000 DKK
1000 USD6850.82000 DKK
2000 USD13701.64000 DKK
5000 USD34254.10000 DKK
10000 USD68508.20000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / US Dollar
1 DKK0.14597 USD
5 DKK0.72984 USD
10 DKK1.45968 USD
20 DKK2.91936 USD
50 DKK7.29840 USD
100 DKK14.59680 USD
250 DKK36.49200 USD
500 DKK72.98400 USD
1000 DKK145.96800 USD
2000 DKK291.93600 USD
5000 DKK729.84000 USD
10000 DKK1459.68000 USD