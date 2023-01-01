1 thousand Mexican pesos to US dollars

Convert MXN to USD at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
57.36 usd

1.00000 MXN = 0.05736 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56
How to convert Mexican pesos to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / US Dollar
1 MXN0.05736 USD
5 MXN0.28680 USD
10 MXN0.57360 USD
20 MXN1.14720 USD
50 MXN2.86800 USD
100 MXN5.73600 USD
250 MXN14.34000 USD
500 MXN28.68000 USD
1000 MXN57.36000 USD
2000 MXN114.72000 USD
5000 MXN286.80000 USD
10000 MXN573.60000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 USD17.43380 MXN
5 USD87.16900 MXN
10 USD174.33800 MXN
20 USD348.67600 MXN
50 USD871.69000 MXN
100 USD1743.38000 MXN
250 USD4358.45000 MXN
500 USD8716.90000 MXN
1000 USD17433.80000 MXN
2000 USD34867.60000 MXN
5000 USD87169.00000 MXN
10000 USD174338.00000 MXN