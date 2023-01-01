1 Mexican peso to Canadian dollars

Convert MXN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.08 cad

1.00000 MXN = 0.07781 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 MXN0.07781 CAD
5 MXN0.38906 CAD
10 MXN0.77812 CAD
20 MXN1.55624 CAD
50 MXN3.89060 CAD
100 MXN7.78121 CAD
250 MXN19.45303 CAD
500 MXN38.90605 CAD
1000 MXN77.81210 CAD
2000 MXN155.62420 CAD
5000 MXN389.06050 CAD
10000 MXN778.12100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 CAD12.85150 MXN
5 CAD64.25750 MXN
10 CAD128.51500 MXN
20 CAD257.03000 MXN
50 CAD642.57500 MXN
100 CAD1285.15000 MXN
250 CAD3212.87500 MXN
500 CAD6425.75000 MXN
1000 CAD12851.50000 MXN
2000 CAD25703.00000 MXN
5000 CAD64257.50000 MXN
10000 CAD128515.00000 MXN