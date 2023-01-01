100 Mexican pesos to Canadian dollars

Convert MXN to CAD at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
7.78 cad

1.00000 MXN = 0.07784 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.917451.360283.40950.7930840.87631.520224.9427
1 EUR1.0911.4826290.91640.864450.95531.657045.38754
1 CAD0.7351860.674483161.32150.5830640.6442431.117643.6338
1 INR0.0119890.01099910.016307510.009508320.0105060.0182260.0592582

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 MXN0.07784 CAD
5 MXN0.38921 CAD
10 MXN0.77843 CAD
20 MXN1.55685 CAD
50 MXN3.89214 CAD
100 MXN7.78427 CAD
250 MXN19.46068 CAD
500 MXN38.92135 CAD
1000 MXN77.84270 CAD
2000 MXN155.68540 CAD
5000 MXN389.21350 CAD
10000 MXN778.42700 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 CAD12.84640 MXN
5 CAD64.23200 MXN
10 CAD128.46400 MXN
20 CAD256.92800 MXN
50 CAD642.32000 MXN
100 CAD1284.64000 MXN
250 CAD3211.60000 MXN
500 CAD6423.20000 MXN
1000 CAD12846.40000 MXN
2000 CAD25692.80000 MXN
5000 CAD64232.00000 MXN
10000 CAD128464.00000 MXN