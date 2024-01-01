1 Mexican peso to Canadian dollars

Convert MXN to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.07 cad

Mex$1.000 MXN = C$0.07430 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 MXN0.07430 CAD
5 MXN0.37152 CAD
10 MXN0.74305 CAD
20 MXN1.48610 CAD
50 MXN3.71524 CAD
100 MXN7.43048 CAD
250 MXN18.57620 CAD
500 MXN37.15240 CAD
1000 MXN74.30480 CAD
2000 MXN148.60960 CAD
5000 MXN371.52400 CAD
10000 MXN743.04800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 CAD13.45810 MXN
5 CAD67.29050 MXN
10 CAD134.58100 MXN
20 CAD269.16200 MXN
50 CAD672.90500 MXN
100 CAD1345.81000 MXN
250 CAD3364.52500 MXN
500 CAD6729.05000 MXN
1000 CAD13458.10000 MXN
2000 CAD26916.20000 MXN
5000 CAD67290.50000 MXN
10000 CAD134581.00000 MXN