5 British pounds sterling to US dollars

Convert GBP to USD at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
6.26 usd

1.00000 GBP = 1.25120 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / US Dollar
1 GBP1.25120 USD
5 GBP6.25600 USD
10 GBP12.51200 USD
20 GBP25.02400 USD
50 GBP62.56000 USD
100 GBP125.12000 USD
250 GBP312.80000 USD
500 GBP625.60000 USD
1000 GBP1251.20000 USD
2000 GBP2502.40000 USD
5000 GBP6256.00000 USD
10000 GBP12512.00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 USD0.79923 GBP
5 USD3.99616 GBP
10 USD7.99233 GBP
20 USD15.98466 GBP
50 USD39.96165 GBP
100 USD79.92330 GBP
250 USD199.80825 GBP
500 USD399.61650 GBP
1000 USD799.23300 GBP
2000 USD1598.46600 GBP
5000 USD3996.16500 GBP
10000 USD7992.33000 GBP