5 Indian rupees to Philippine pesos

Convert INR to PHP at the real exchange rate

5 inr
3.34 php

1.00000 INR = 0.66706 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.0881590.65871.49181.664350.9621518.713
1 GBP1.1475811.24875104.0391.711971.909991.1041421.4749
1 USD0.918950.800801183.31451.370951.529520.884217.1971
1 INR0.01103040.009611780.012002710.01645510.01835840.01061280.206412

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 INR0.66706 PHP
5 INR3.33531 PHP
10 INR6.67062 PHP
20 INR13.34124 PHP
50 INR33.35310 PHP
100 INR66.70620 PHP
250 INR166.76550 PHP
500 INR333.53100 PHP
1000 INR667.06200 PHP
2000 INR1334.12400 PHP
5000 INR3335.31000 PHP
10000 INR6670.62000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indian Rupee
1 PHP1.49911 INR
5 PHP7.49555 INR
10 PHP14.99110 INR
20 PHP29.98220 INR
50 PHP74.95550 INR
100 PHP149.91100 INR
250 PHP374.77750 INR
500 PHP749.55500 INR
1000 PHP1499.11000 INR
2000 PHP2998.22000 INR
5000 PHP7495.55000 INR
10000 PHP14991.10000 INR