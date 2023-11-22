250 US dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert USD to CAD at the real exchange rate

250 usd
343.58 cad

1.00000 USD = 1.37430 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06400270.1146640.001055440.0007057060.0006149290.005495960.0131942
1 INR15.624411.791550.01649060.01102620.009607860.08587090.206151
1 JPY8.721140.55817610.009204650.006155360.005362880.04793110.115068
1 CAD947.47160.6407108.64110.6686360.5826275.2072712.5011

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 USD1.37430 CAD
5 USD6.87150 CAD
10 USD13.74300 CAD
20 USD27.48600 CAD
50 USD68.71500 CAD
100 USD137.43000 CAD
250 USD343.57500 CAD
500 USD687.15000 CAD
1000 USD1374.30000 CAD
2000 USD2748.60000 CAD
5000 USD6871.50000 CAD
10000 USD13743.00000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / US Dollar
1 CAD0.72764 USD
5 CAD3.63822 USD
10 CAD7.27643 USD
20 CAD14.55286 USD
50 CAD36.38215 USD
100 CAD72.76430 USD
250 CAD181.91075 USD
500 CAD363.82150 USD
1000 CAD727.64300 USD
2000 CAD1455.28600 USD
5000 CAD3638.21500 USD
10000 CAD7276.43000 USD