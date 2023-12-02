5000 Malaysian ringgits to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MYR to CNY at the real exchange rate

5,000 myr
7,638.70 cny

1.00000 MYR = 1.52774 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:38
How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MYR1.52774 CNY
5 MYR7.63870 CNY
10 MYR15.27740 CNY
20 MYR30.55480 CNY
50 MYR76.38700 CNY
100 MYR152.77400 CNY
250 MYR381.93500 CNY
500 MYR763.87000 CNY
1000 MYR1527.74000 CNY
2000 MYR3055.48000 CNY
5000 MYR7638.70000 CNY
10000 MYR15277.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CNY0.65456 MYR
5 CNY3.27280 MYR
10 CNY6.54561 MYR
20 CNY13.09122 MYR
50 CNY32.72805 MYR
100 CNY65.45610 MYR
250 CNY163.64025 MYR
500 CNY327.28050 MYR
1000 CNY654.56100 MYR
2000 CNY1309.12200 MYR
5000 CNY3272.80500 MYR
10000 CNY6545.61000 MYR