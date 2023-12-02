500 Malaysian ringgits to British pounds sterling

Convert MYR to GBP at the real exchange rate

500 myr
84.18 gbp

1.00000 MYR = 0.16835 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / British Pound Sterling
1 MYR0.16835 GBP
5 MYR0.84175 GBP
10 MYR1.68350 GBP
20 MYR3.36700 GBP
50 MYR8.41750 GBP
100 MYR16.83500 GBP
250 MYR42.08750 GBP
500 MYR84.17500 GBP
1000 MYR168.35000 GBP
2000 MYR336.70000 GBP
5000 MYR841.75000 GBP
10000 MYR1683.50000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GBP5.94002 MYR
5 GBP29.70010 MYR
10 GBP59.40020 MYR
20 GBP118.80040 MYR
50 GBP297.00100 MYR
100 GBP594.00200 MYR
250 GBP1485.00500 MYR
500 GBP2970.01000 MYR
1000 GBP5940.02000 MYR
2000 GBP11880.04000 MYR
5000 GBP29700.10000 MYR
10000 GBP59400.20000 MYR