British pounds sterling to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert GBP to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
28,709,100 sll

1.000 GBP = 28,710 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.231.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6081.7271.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.920.786183.0351.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 GBP28,709.10000 SLL
5 GBP143,545.50000 SLL
10 GBP287,091.00000 SLL
20 GBP574,182.00000 SLL
50 GBP1,435,455.00000 SLL
100 GBP2,870,910.00000 SLL
250 GBP7,177,275.00000 SLL
500 GBP14,354,550.00000 SLL
1000 GBP28,709,100.00000 SLL
2000 GBP57,418,200.00000 SLL
5000 GBP143,545,500.00000 SLL
10000 GBP287,091,000.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / British Pound Sterling
1 SLL0.00003 GBP
5 SLL0.00017 GBP
10 SLL0.00035 GBP
20 SLL0.00070 GBP
50 SLL0.00174 GBP
100 SLL0.00348 GBP
250 SLL0.00871 GBP
500 SLL0.01742 GBP
1000 SLL0.03483 GBP
2000 SLL0.06966 GBP
5000 SLL0.17416 GBP
10000 SLL0.34832 GBP