Czech korunas to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert CZK to SLL at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
9,675,530 sll

1.000 CZK = 967.6 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2071.4731.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6261.7251.9481.13121.377
1 USD0.9220.788183.2131.3591.5350.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 CZK967.55300 SLL
5 CZK4,837.76500 SLL
10 CZK9,675.53000 SLL
20 CZK19,351.06000 SLL
50 CZK48,377.65000 SLL
100 CZK96,755.30000 SLL
250 CZK241,888.25000 SLL
500 CZK483,776.50000 SLL
1000 CZK967,553.00000 SLL
2000 CZK1,935,106.00000 SLL
5000 CZK4,837,765.00000 SLL
10000 CZK9,675,530.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SLL0.00103 CZK
5 SLL0.00517 CZK
10 SLL0.01034 CZK
20 SLL0.02067 CZK
50 SLL0.05168 CZK
100 SLL0.10335 CZK
250 SLL0.25839 CZK
500 SLL0.51677 CZK
1000 SLL1.03354 CZK
2000 SLL2.06708 CZK
5000 SLL5.16770 CZK
10000 SLL10.33540 CZK