British pounds sterling to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert GBP to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
4,772.42 pgk

1.000 GBP = 4.772 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0341.532151.5351.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2291.664164.661.4750.9661.799
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8250.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.209198.930.8860.5811.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert British pounds sterling to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GBP4.77242 PGK
5 GBP23.86210 PGK
10 GBP47.72420 PGK
20 GBP95.44840 PGK
50 GBP238.62100 PGK
100 GBP477.24200 PGK
250 GBP1,193.10500 PGK
500 GBP2,386.21000 PGK
1000 GBP4,772.42000 PGK
2000 GBP9,544.84000 PGK
5000 GBP23,862.10000 PGK
10000 GBP47,724.20000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / British Pound Sterling
1 PGK0.20954 GBP
5 PGK1.04769 GBP
10 PGK2.09537 GBP
20 PGK4.19074 GBP
50 PGK10.47685 GBP
100 PGK20.95370 GBP
250 PGK52.38425 GBP
500 PGK104.76850 GBP
1000 PGK209.53700 GBP
2000 PGK419.07400 GBP
5000 PGK1,047.68500 GBP
10000 PGK2,095.37000 GBP