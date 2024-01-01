Danish kroner to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert DKK to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
548.13 pgk

1.000 DKK = 0.5481 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08511.3530.854302.2391.66311.57590.257
1 USD0.922110.4660.787278.61.53310.6783.198
1 SEK0.0880.09610.07526.6210.1461.027.95
1 GBP1.1711.27113.2961353.9751.94713.556105.707

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 DKK0.54813 PGK
5 DKK2.74063 PGK
10 DKK5.48126 PGK
20 DKK10.96252 PGK
50 DKK27.40630 PGK
100 DKK54.81260 PGK
250 DKK137.03150 PGK
500 DKK274.06300 PGK
1000 DKK548.12600 PGK
2000 DKK1,096.25200 PGK
5000 DKK2,740.63000 PGK
10000 DKK5,481.26000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Danish Krone
1 PGK1.82440 DKK
5 PGK9.12200 DKK
10 PGK18.24400 DKK
20 PGK36.48800 DKK
50 PGK91.22000 DKK
100 PGK182.44000 DKK
250 PGK456.10000 DKK
500 PGK912.20000 DKK
1000 PGK1,824.40000 DKK
2000 PGK3,648.80000 DKK
5000 PGK9,122.00000 DKK
10000 PGK18,244.00000 DKK