Israeli new sheqels to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert ILS to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
1,027.75 pgk

1.000 ILS = 1.028 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 ILS1.02775 PGK
5 ILS5.13875 PGK
10 ILS10.27750 PGK
20 ILS20.55500 PGK
50 ILS51.38750 PGK
100 ILS102.77500 PGK
250 ILS256.93750 PGK
500 ILS513.87500 PGK
1000 ILS1,027.75000 PGK
2000 ILS2,055.50000 PGK
5000 ILS5,138.75000 PGK
10000 ILS10,277.50000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PGK0.97300 ILS
5 PGK4.86499 ILS
10 PGK9.72999 ILS
20 PGK19.45998 ILS
50 PGK48.64995 ILS
100 PGK97.29990 ILS
250 PGK243.24975 ILS
500 PGK486.49950 ILS
1000 PGK972.99900 ILS
2000 PGK1,945.99800 ILS
5000 PGK4,864.99500 ILS
10000 PGK9,729.99000 ILS