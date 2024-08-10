5,000 Brazilian reais to Singapore dollars

Convert BRL to SGD at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
1,201.51 sgd

R$1.000 BRL = S$0.2403 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24770.2640
Low0.23140.2314
Average0.23940.2488
Change-2.62%-8.60%
1 BRL to SGD stats

The performance of BRL to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2477 and a 30 day low of 0.2314. This means the 30 day average was 0.2394. The change for BRL to SGD was -2.62.

The performance of BRL to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2640 and a 90 day low of 0.2314. This means the 90 day average was 0.2488. The change for BRL to SGD was -8.60.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Singapore Dollar
1 BRL0.24030 SGD
5 BRL1.20151 SGD
10 BRL2.40302 SGD
20 BRL4.80604 SGD
50 BRL12.01510 SGD
100 BRL24.03020 SGD
250 BRL60.07550 SGD
500 BRL120.15100 SGD
1000 BRL240.30200 SGD
2000 BRL480.60400 SGD
5000 BRL1,201.51000 SGD
10000 BRL2,403.02000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SGD4.16144 BRL
5 SGD20.80720 BRL
10 SGD41.61440 BRL
20 SGD83.22880 BRL
50 SGD208.07200 BRL
100 SGD416.14400 BRL
250 SGD1,040.36000 BRL
500 SGD2,080.72000 BRL
1000 SGD4,161.44000 BRL
2000 SGD8,322.88000 BRL
5000 SGD20,807.20000 BRL
10000 SGD41,614.40000 BRL