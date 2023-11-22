5000 Euros to Indian rupees

Convert EUR to INR at the real exchange rate

5000 eur
453982.50 inr

1.00000 EUR = 90.79650 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869651.089790.79651.49481.663660.9641518.7635
1 GBP1.1498911.253104.4031.71881.912981.1086621.5754
1 USD0.91770.798085183.32251.371751.526720.8847517.219
1 INR0.01101360.009578260.012001610.01646310.0183230.01061840.206655

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Indian Rupee
1 EUR90.79650 INR
5 EUR453.98250 INR
10 EUR907.96500 INR
20 EUR1815.93000 INR
50 EUR4539.82500 INR
100 EUR9079.65000 INR
250 EUR22699.12500 INR
500 EUR45398.25000 INR
1000 EUR90796.50000 INR
2000 EUR181593.00000 INR
5000 EUR453982.50000 INR
10000 EUR907965.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Euro
1 INR0.01101 EUR
5 INR0.05507 EUR
10 INR0.11014 EUR
20 INR0.22027 EUR
50 INR0.55068 EUR
100 INR1.10136 EUR
250 INR2.75340 EUR
500 INR5.50680 EUR
1000 INR11.01360 EUR
2000 INR22.02720 EUR
5000 INR55.06800 EUR
10000 INR110.13600 EUR