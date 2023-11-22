10 thousand Euros to Swedish kronor

Convert EUR to SEK at the real exchange rate

10000 eur
113982.00 sek

1.00000 EUR = 11.39820 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7983390.884451.37183.32251.5252149.1254.013
1 GBP1.252611.107951.71731104.371.91047186.7945.02694
1 CHF1.130650.90256711.5501294.20831.72447168.6084.53715
1 CAD0.7293950.5823040.645113160.7751.11248108.7712.92706

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Swedish Krona
1 EUR11.39820 SEK
5 EUR56.99100 SEK
10 EUR113.98200 SEK
20 EUR227.96400 SEK
50 EUR569.91000 SEK
100 EUR1139.82000 SEK
250 EUR2849.55000 SEK
500 EUR5699.10000 SEK
1000 EUR11398.20000 SEK
2000 EUR22796.40000 SEK
5000 EUR56991.00000 SEK
10000 EUR113982.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Euro
1 SEK0.08773 EUR
5 SEK0.43867 EUR
10 SEK0.87734 EUR
20 SEK1.75467 EUR
50 SEK4.38668 EUR
100 SEK8.77335 EUR
250 SEK21.93338 EUR
500 SEK43.86675 EUR
1000 SEK87.73350 EUR
2000 SEK175.46700 EUR
5000 SEK438.66750 EUR
10000 SEK877.33500 EUR