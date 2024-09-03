Hungarian forint to Euros Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Hungarian forint to Euros history summary. This is the Hungarian forint (HUF) to Euros (EUR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HUF and EUR historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.

10,000 huf
25.41 eur

Ft1.000 HUF = €0.002541 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3 Sept 2024
HUF to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EUR

Hungarian forint to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Euros is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.136% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.134% decrease in value.

Top currencies on September 3, 2024

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9040.7611.3541.30717.90583.9481.483
1 EUR1.10610.8421.4981.44619.80592.861.64
1 GBP1.3141.18811.781.71823.531110.3291.948
1 CAD0.7390.6680.56210.96613.22361.9981.095

How to convert Hungarian forints to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate