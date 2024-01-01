ungersk forint till euro Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the ungersk forint till euro history summary. This is the ungersk forint (HUF) till euro (EUR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HUF and EUR historical data from 25-07-2019 to 25-07-2024.
ungersk forint till euro exchange rate history
The exchange rate for ungersk forint till euro is currently 0,003 today, reflecting a 0.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ungersk forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.467% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of ungersk forint till euro has fluctuated between a high of 0,003 on 22-07-2024 and a low of 0,003 on 25-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-07-2024, with a 0.283% increase in value.
Se upp för dåliga valutakurser. Banker och traditionella leverantörer lägger ofta till extra kostnader genom prishöjningar på valutakursen. Vår smarta teknik gör oss mer effektiva, vilket innebär att du får en fantastisk kurs. Varenda gång.
Så här konverterar du ungerska forint till euro
- 1
Ange ditt belopp
Ange i rutan hur mycket du vill växla.
- 2
Välj dina valutor
Klicka på listrutan för att välja HUF i den första listrutan för valutan du vill växla och EUR i den andra listrutan för valutan du vill växla till.
- 3
Det är allt
Vår valutaomvandlare visar den aktuella kursen för HUF till EUR och hur den ändrats under den senaste dagen, veckan eller månaden.
