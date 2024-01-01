ungersk forint till euro Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the ungersk forint till euro history summary. This is the ungersk forint (HUF) till euro (EUR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HUF and EUR historical data from 25-07-2019 to 25-07-2024.

10 000 huf
25,47 eur

Ft1,000 HUF = €0,002547 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2024 suoi 25
ungersk forint till euro exchange rate history

The exchange rate for ungersk forint till euro is currently 0,003 today, reflecting a 0.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ungersk forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.467% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of ungersk forint till euro has fluctuated between a high of 0,003 on 22-07-2024 and a low of 0,003 on 25-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-07-2024, with a 0.283% increase in value.

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10,9220,7781,3831,34318,37283,7681,53
1 EUR1,08510,8441,51,45719,92690,8541,659
1 GBP1,2851,18511,7771,72623,61107,651,966
1 CAD0,7230,6670,56310,97213,28660,581,106

Så här konverterar du ungerska forint till euro

  • 1

    Ange ditt belopp

    Ange i rutan hur mycket du vill växla.

  • 2

    Välj dina valutor

    Klicka på listrutan för att välja HUF i den första listrutan för valutan du vill växla och EUR i den andra listrutan för valutan du vill växla till.

  • 3

    Det är allt

    Vår valutaomvandlare visar den aktuella kursen för HUF till EUR och hur den ändrats under den senaste dagen, veckan eller månaden.

