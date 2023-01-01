10 Bulgarian levs to Albanian leks

Convert BGN to ALL at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
521.70 all

1.00000 BGN = 52.17050 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Albanian Lek
1 BGN52.17050 ALL
5 BGN260.85250 ALL
10 BGN521.70500 ALL
20 BGN1043.41000 ALL
50 BGN2608.52500 ALL
100 BGN5217.05000 ALL
250 BGN13042.62500 ALL
500 BGN26085.25000 ALL
1000 BGN52170.50000 ALL
2000 BGN104341.00000 ALL
5000 BGN260852.50000 ALL
10000 BGN521705.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bulgarian Lev
1 ALL0.01917 BGN
5 ALL0.09584 BGN
10 ALL0.19168 BGN
20 ALL0.38336 BGN
50 ALL0.95840 BGN
100 ALL1.91679 BGN
250 ALL4.79198 BGN
500 ALL9.58395 BGN
1000 ALL19.16790 BGN
2000 ALL38.33580 BGN
5000 ALL95.83950 BGN
10000 ALL191.67900 BGN