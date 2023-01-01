Swiss francs to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert CHF to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
4,262.18 pgk

1.00000 CHF = 4.26218 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91870.80356883.2321.375551.54214150.4651.66681
1 EUR1.088510.8746590.5981.497291.67862163.7951.81432
1 GBP1.244451.143311103.5781.71181.91911187.2462.07426
1 INR0.01201460.01103780.0096545510.01652670.01852821.807780.020026

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CHF4.26218 PGK
5 CHF21.31090 PGK
10 CHF42.62180 PGK
20 CHF85.24360 PGK
50 CHF213.10900 PGK
100 CHF426.21800 PGK
250 CHF1065.54500 PGK
500 CHF2131.09000 PGK
1000 CHF4262.18000 PGK
2000 CHF8524.36000 PGK
5000 CHF21310.90000 PGK
10000 CHF42621.80000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Swiss Franc
1 PGK0.23462 CHF
5 PGK1.17311 CHF
10 PGK2.34621 CHF
20 PGK4.69242 CHF
50 PGK11.73105 CHF
100 PGK23.46210 CHF
250 PGK58.65525 CHF
500 PGK117.31050 CHF
1000 PGK234.62100 CHF
2000 PGK469.24200 CHF
5000 PGK1173.10500 CHF
10000 PGK2346.21000 CHF