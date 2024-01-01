Romanian leus to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert RON to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
825.83 pgk

L1.000 RON = K0.8258 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Romanian leus to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 RON0.82583 PGK
5 RON4.12916 PGK
10 RON8.25832 PGK
20 RON16.51664 PGK
50 RON41.29160 PGK
100 RON82.58320 PGK
250 RON206.45800 PGK
500 RON412.91600 PGK
1000 RON825.83200 PGK
2000 RON1,651.66400 PGK
5000 RON4,129.16000 PGK
10000 RON8,258.32000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Romanian Leu
1 PGK1.21090 RON
5 PGK6.05450 RON
10 PGK12.10900 RON
20 PGK24.21800 RON
50 PGK60.54500 RON
100 PGK121.09000 RON
250 PGK302.72500 RON
500 PGK605.45000 RON
1000 PGK1,210.90000 RON
2000 PGK2,421.80000 RON
5000 PGK6,054.50000 RON
10000 PGK12,109.00000 RON