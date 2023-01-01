Brazilian reais to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert BRL to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
778.42 pgk

1.00000 BRL = 0.77842 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.087990.54271.49321.673950.965218.7737
1 GBP1.1427911.2432103.4681.706351.912911.1030221.4537
1 USD0.91920.804376183.2271.372551.53870.8871517.2568
1 INR0.01104450.009664840.012015310.01649160.0184880.01065940.207346

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BRL0.77842 PGK
5 BRL3.89212 PGK
10 BRL7.78424 PGK
20 BRL15.56848 PGK
50 BRL38.92120 PGK
100 BRL77.84240 PGK
250 BRL194.60600 PGK
500 BRL389.21200 PGK
1000 BRL778.42400 PGK
2000 BRL1556.84800 PGK
5000 BRL3892.12000 PGK
10000 BRL7784.24000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Brazilian Real
1 PGK1.28465 BRL
5 PGK6.42325 BRL
10 PGK12.84650 BRL
20 PGK25.69300 BRL
50 PGK64.23250 BRL
100 PGK128.46500 BRL
250 PGK321.16250 BRL
500 PGK642.32500 BRL
1000 PGK1284.65000 BRL
2000 PGK2569.30000 BRL
5000 PGK6423.25000 BRL
10000 PGK12846.50000 BRL