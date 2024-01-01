250 Papua New Guinean kinas to Brazilian reais

Convert PGK to BRL at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = R$1.444 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 PGK to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.45001.4892
Low1.38681.3868
Average1.41561.4273
Change3.40%-1.30%
View full history

1 PGK to BRL stats

The performance of PGK to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4500 and a 30 day low of 1.3868. This means the 30 day average was 1.4156. The change for PGK to BRL was 3.40.

The performance of PGK to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4892 and a 90 day low of 1.3868. This means the 90 day average was 1.4273. The change for PGK to BRL was -1.30.

Track market ratesView PGK to BRL chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7851.4921.6230.93521.402
1 GBP1.211.296108.9691.7911.9481.12225.689
1 USD0.9260.772184.0721.3821.5030.86619.819
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Brazilian Real
1 PGK1.44420 BRL
5 PGK7.22100 BRL
10 PGK14.44200 BRL
20 PGK28.88400 BRL
50 PGK72.21000 BRL
100 PGK144.42000 BRL
250 PGK361.05000 BRL
500 PGK722.10000 BRL
1000 PGK1,444.20000 BRL
2000 PGK2,888.40000 BRL
5000 PGK7,221.00000 BRL
10000 PGK14,442.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BRL0.69243 PGK
5 BRL3.46213 PGK
10 BRL6.92426 PGK
20 BRL13.84852 PGK
50 BRL34.62130 PGK
100 BRL69.24260 PGK
250 BRL173.10650 PGK
500 BRL346.21300 PGK
1000 BRL692.42600 PGK
2000 BRL1,384.85200 PGK
5000 BRL3,462.13000 PGK
10000 BRL6,924.26000 PGK