Papua New Guinean kinas to South African rand today

Convert PGK to ZAR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = R4.489 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
PGK to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ZAR
1 PGK to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.51624.7743
Low4.36454.3645
Average4.45044.5609
Change1.47%-5.12%
1 PGK to ZAR stats

The performance of PGK to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5162 and a 30 day low of 4.3645. This means the 30 day average was 4.4504. The change for PGK to ZAR was 1.47.

The performance of PGK to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7743 and a 90 day low of 4.3645. This means the 90 day average was 4.5609. The change for PGK to ZAR was -5.12.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / South African Rand
1 PGK4.48873 ZAR
5 PGK22.44365 ZAR
10 PGK44.88730 ZAR
20 PGK89.77460 ZAR
50 PGK224.43650 ZAR
100 PGK448.87300 ZAR
250 PGK1,122.18250 ZAR
500 PGK2,244.36500 ZAR
1000 PGK4,488.73000 ZAR
2000 PGK8,977.46000 ZAR
5000 PGK22,443.65000 ZAR
10000 PGK44,887.30000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 ZAR0.22278 PGK
5 ZAR1.11390 PGK
10 ZAR2.22780 PGK
20 ZAR4.45560 PGK
50 ZAR11.13900 PGK
100 ZAR22.27800 PGK
250 ZAR55.69500 PGK
500 ZAR111.39000 PGK
1000 ZAR222.78000 PGK
2000 ZAR445.56000 PGK
5000 ZAR1,113.90000 PGK
10000 ZAR2,227.80000 PGK