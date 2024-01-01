20 South African rand to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert ZAR to PGK at the real exchange rate

20 zar
4.01 pgk

1.00000 ZAR = 0.20042 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7848060.9131598.9651.4900925.9215.217516.841
1 GBP1.274211.16352763.2011.8986733.027319.390121.4588
1 EUR1.095150.859461655.9571.6318728.386316.665418.4434
1 XOF0.001669550.001310270.0015244910.002487780.04327460.02540630.0281168

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 ZAR0.20042 PGK
5 ZAR1.00209 PGK
10 ZAR2.00417 PGK
20 ZAR4.00834 PGK
50 ZAR10.02085 PGK
100 ZAR20.04170 PGK
250 ZAR50.10425 PGK
500 ZAR100.20850 PGK
1000 ZAR200.41700 PGK
2000 ZAR400.83400 PGK
5000 ZAR1002.08500 PGK
10000 ZAR2004.17000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / South African Rand
1 PGK4.98960 ZAR
5 PGK24.94800 ZAR
10 PGK49.89600 ZAR
20 PGK99.79200 ZAR
50 PGK249.48000 ZAR
100 PGK498.96000 ZAR
250 PGK1247.40000 ZAR
500 PGK2494.80000 ZAR
1000 PGK4989.60000 ZAR
2000 PGK9979.20000 ZAR
5000 PGK24948.00000 ZAR
10000 PGK49896.00000 ZAR