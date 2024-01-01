10 Papua New Guinean kinas to Swiss francs

Convert PGK to CHF at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = SFr.0.2197 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
PGK to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CHF
1 PGK to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22150.2292
Low0.21450.2145
Average0.21820.2197
Change1.87%-3.91%
1 PGK to CHF stats

The performance of PGK to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2215 and a 30 day low of 0.2145. This means the 30 day average was 0.2182. The change for PGK to CHF was 1.87.

The performance of PGK to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2292 and a 90 day low of 0.2145. This means the 90 day average was 0.2197. The change for PGK to CHF was -3.91.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Swiss Franc
1 PGK0.21970 CHF
5 PGK1.09851 CHF
10 PGK2.19702 CHF
20 PGK4.39404 CHF
50 PGK10.98510 CHF
100 PGK21.97020 CHF
250 PGK54.92550 CHF
500 PGK109.85100 CHF
1000 PGK219.70200 CHF
2000 PGK439.40400 CHF
5000 PGK1,098.51000 CHF
10000 PGK2,197.02000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CHF4.55162 PGK
5 CHF22.75810 PGK
10 CHF45.51620 PGK
20 CHF91.03240 PGK
50 CHF227.58100 PGK
100 CHF455.16200 PGK
250 CHF1,137.90500 PGK
500 CHF2,275.81000 PGK
1000 CHF4,551.62000 PGK
2000 CHF9,103.24000 PGK
5000 CHF22,758.10000 PGK
10000 CHF45,516.20000 PGK