500 Chinese yuan rmb to Euros

Convert CNY to EUR at the real exchange rate

500 cny
64.83 eur

1.00000 CNY = 0.12965 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Euro
1 CNY0.12965 EUR
5 CNY0.64826 EUR
10 CNY1.29653 EUR
20 CNY2.59306 EUR
50 CNY6.48265 EUR
100 CNY12.96530 EUR
250 CNY32.41325 EUR
500 CNY64.82650 EUR
1000 CNY129.65300 EUR
2000 CNY259.30600 EUR
5000 CNY648.26500 EUR
10000 CNY1296.53000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EUR7.71287 CNY
5 EUR38.56435 CNY
10 EUR77.12870 CNY
20 EUR154.25740 CNY
50 EUR385.64350 CNY
100 EUR771.28700 CNY
250 EUR1928.21750 CNY
500 EUR3856.43500 CNY
1000 EUR7712.87000 CNY
2000 EUR15425.74000 CNY
5000 EUR38564.35000 CNY
10000 EUR77128.70000 CNY