Pakistani rupees to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert PKR to MGA at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Ar16.47 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
PKR to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MGA
1 PKR to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.523516.5235
Low16.245916.1935
Average16.391516.3344
Change1.22%1.71%
1 PKR to MGA stats

The performance of PKR to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.5235 and a 30 day low of 16.2459. This means the 30 day average was 16.3915. The change for PKR to MGA was 1.22.

The performance of PKR to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.5235 and a 90 day low of 16.1935. This means the 90 day average was 16.3344. The change for PKR to MGA was 1.71.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 PKR16.47100 MGA
5 PKR82.35500 MGA
10 PKR164.71000 MGA
20 PKR329.42000 MGA
50 PKR823.55000 MGA
100 PKR1647.10000 MGA
250 PKR4117.75000 MGA
500 PKR8235.50000 MGA
1000 PKR16471.00000 MGA
2000 PKR32942.00000 MGA
5000 PKR82355.00000 MGA
10000 PKR164710.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Pakistani Rupee
1 MGA0.06071 PKR
5 MGA0.30356 PKR
10 MGA0.60713 PKR
20 MGA1.21425 PKR
50 MGA3.03564 PKR
100 MGA6.07127 PKR
250 MGA15.17817 PKR
500 MGA30.35635 PKR
1000 MGA60.71270 PKR
2000 MGA121.42540 PKR
5000 MGA303.56350 PKR
10000 MGA607.12700 PKR