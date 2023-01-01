250 Pakistani rupees to Malagasy ariaries

Convert PKR to MGA at the real exchange rate

250 pkr
4067 mga

1.00000 PKR = 16.26860 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 PKR16.26860 MGA
5 PKR81.34300 MGA
10 PKR162.68600 MGA
20 PKR325.37200 MGA
50 PKR813.43000 MGA
100 PKR1626.86000 MGA
250 PKR4067.15000 MGA
500 PKR8134.30000 MGA
1000 PKR16268.60000 MGA
2000 PKR32537.20000 MGA
5000 PKR81343.00000 MGA
10000 PKR162686.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Pakistani Rupee
1 MGA0.06147 PKR
5 MGA0.30734 PKR
10 MGA0.61468 PKR
20 MGA1.22936 PKR
50 MGA3.07341 PKR
100 MGA6.14682 PKR
250 MGA15.36705 PKR
500 MGA30.73410 PKR
1000 MGA61.46820 PKR
2000 MGA122.93640 PKR
5000 MGA307.34100 PKR
10000 MGA614.68200 PKR