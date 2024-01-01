Pakistani rupees to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert PKR to LKR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = Sr1.056 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
PKR to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 PKR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08981.0996
Low1.05281.0528
Average1.05991.0727
Change-3.10%-2.89%
1 PKR to LKR stats

The performance of PKR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0898 and a 30 day low of 1.0528. This means the 30 day average was 1.0599. The change for PKR to LKR was -3.10.

The performance of PKR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0996 and a 90 day low of 1.0528. This means the 90 day average was 1.0727. The change for PKR to LKR was -2.89.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PKR1.05596 LKR
5 PKR5.27980 LKR
10 PKR10.55960 LKR
20 PKR21.11920 LKR
50 PKR52.79800 LKR
100 PKR105.59600 LKR
250 PKR263.99000 LKR
500 PKR527.98000 LKR
1000 PKR1,055.96000 LKR
2000 PKR2,111.92000 LKR
5000 PKR5,279.80000 LKR
10000 PKR10,559.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 LKR0.94700 PKR
5 LKR4.73502 PKR
10 LKR9.47003 PKR
20 LKR18.94006 PKR
50 LKR47.35015 PKR
100 LKR94.70030 PKR
250 LKR236.75075 PKR
500 LKR473.50150 PKR
1000 LKR947.00300 PKR
2000 LKR1,894.00600 PKR
5000 LKR4,735.01500 PKR
10000 LKR9,470.03000 PKR