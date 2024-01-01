20 Sri Lankan rupees to Pakistani rupees

Convert LKR to PKR at the real exchange rate

20 lkr
18.31 pkr

Sr1.000 LKR = ₨0.9153 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4171.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73310.57761.1091.1020.6840.9922.691
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8721.9091.1841.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 LKR0.91531 PKR
5 LKR4.57657 PKR
10 LKR9.15313 PKR
20 LKR18.30626 PKR
50 LKR45.76565 PKR
100 LKR91.53130 PKR
250 LKR228.82825 PKR
500 LKR457.65650 PKR
1000 LKR915.31300 PKR
2000 LKR1,830.62600 PKR
5000 LKR4,576.56500 PKR
10000 LKR9,153.13000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PKR1.09252 LKR
5 PKR5.46260 LKR
10 PKR10.92520 LKR
20 PKR21.85040 LKR
50 PKR54.62600 LKR
100 PKR109.25200 LKR
250 PKR273.13000 LKR
500 PKR546.26000 LKR
1000 PKR1,092.52000 LKR
2000 PKR2,185.04000 LKR
5000 PKR5,462.60000 LKR
10000 PKR10,925.20000 LKR