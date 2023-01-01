10 thousand Pakistani rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PKR to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 pkr
11,486.90 lkr

1.00000 PKR = 1.14869 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PKR1.14869 LKR
5 PKR5.74345 LKR
10 PKR11.48690 LKR
20 PKR22.97380 LKR
50 PKR57.43450 LKR
100 PKR114.86900 LKR
250 PKR287.17250 LKR
500 PKR574.34500 LKR
1000 PKR1148.69000 LKR
2000 PKR2297.38000 LKR
5000 PKR5743.45000 LKR
10000 PKR11486.90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 LKR0.87056 PKR
5 LKR4.35278 PKR
10 LKR8.70556 PKR
20 LKR17.41112 PKR
50 LKR43.52780 PKR
100 LKR87.05560 PKR
250 LKR217.63900 PKR
500 LKR435.27800 PKR
1000 LKR870.55600 PKR
2000 LKR1741.11200 PKR
5000 LKR4352.78000 PKR
10000 LKR8705.56000 PKR