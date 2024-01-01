Pakistani rupees to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert PKR to CRC at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₡1.854 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PKR to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 PKR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.87591.8997
Low1.85001.8500
Average1.86001.8678
Change-0.49%-2.16%
View full history

1 PKR to CRC stats

The performance of PKR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8759 and a 30 day low of 1.8500. This means the 30 day average was 1.8600. The change for PKR to CRC was -0.49.

The performance of PKR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8997 and a 90 day low of 1.8500. This means the 90 day average was 1.8678. The change for PKR to CRC was -2.16.

Track market ratesView PKR to CRC chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92684.070.7713.6731.3823.75634.241
1 EUR1.079190.750.8323.9651.4924.05436.961
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.407
1 GBP1.2971.202109.06914.7651.7934.87344.422

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupee

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 PKR1.85359 CRC
5 PKR9.26795 CRC
10 PKR18.53590 CRC
20 PKR37.07180 CRC
50 PKR92.67950 CRC
100 PKR185.35900 CRC
250 PKR463.39750 CRC
500 PKR926.79500 CRC
1000 PKR1,853.59000 CRC
2000 PKR3,707.18000 CRC
5000 PKR9,267.95000 CRC
10000 PKR18,535.90000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Pakistani Rupee
1 CRC0.53949 PKR
5 CRC2.69747 PKR
10 CRC5.39494 PKR
20 CRC10.78988 PKR
50 CRC26.97470 PKR
100 CRC53.94940 PKR
250 CRC134.87350 PKR
500 CRC269.74700 PKR
1000 CRC539.49400 PKR
2000 CRC1,078.98800 PKR
5000 CRC2,697.47000 PKR
10000 CRC5,394.94000 PKR